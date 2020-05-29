39-year-old Pearland man recovers from COVID-19 after being hospitalized for nearly 2 months

A local man finally able to walk out of the hospital after being treated for the coronavirus for nearly 2 months.

PEARLAND, Texas — A special celebration was held in Pearland Friday for a local man who was finally able to walk out of the hospital.

Micah Sims was hospitalized for nearly two months due to COVID-19.

“I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” Sims said.

Sims was hospitalized on April 9 after he contracted COVID-19

“Never even thought I would have got it. I would follow the proper protocols,” Sims said.

Sims was transferred to UTMB in Galveston where he was on a ventilator for more than 40 days.

“All the muscle everything in my legs and body had went away. I lost over 40 pounds being down that long on a feeding tube and trachea,” Sims said.

Sims was later transferred to Emcompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Pearland where he needed to learn basic things.

“When I first got here I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t talk,” Sims said.

Sims says the hardest thing for him was being away from his family.

“She would sit outside my window and bring my son so I could see him. I hadn’t seen them in 40-plus days. It was hard for me not being able to see my family,” Sims said.

And after nearly two weeks of rehab, Sims was finally was able to walk out of the hospital Friday. His doctors and nurses all celebrating his big recovery.

“It’s a true miracle to see him walking and talking on his own. I didn’t know where his recovery was going to go and how bad it was going to be. For bringing us back together,” said Tiffany Griffith, Sims' wife.

Sims said he’s grateful he was given a second chance to live.

“Life is too short. We have to hold on to our faith,” Sims said.