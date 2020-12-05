3,000 city employees could face furloughs under proposed Houston budget

Mayor Turner also said five Houston police cadet classes will have to be deferred.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner unveiled the details of his 2021 city budget Tuesday morning calling it the toughest one he's ever had to put together.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a $169 million gap in the city of Houston’s budget. Because of coronavirus, the city is expected to lose $107 million in sales tax revenue that will have a significant impact on city services.

Turner announced 3,000 city workers will be furloughed for a total of 10 days if the budget is approved. Those furloughs would start in July and would not impact police, firefighters or public waste workers.

"It's hard to close $169 million shortfall without employees being adversely affected," Turner said. "I will say this is the first time siince I've been mayor we've had to exercise furloughs or layoffs."

The mayor also said five Houston police cadet classes will have to be deferred.

He said the city's rainy day fund has been depleted and leaves the city in a precarious situation as heading into hurricane season which officially starts June 1.

“If a storm should hit in June or July, August, the dollars in that fund are gone,” the mayor said.

The mayor is calling on Congress to provide more financial assistance to help cities dealing with difficult budgets because of COVID-19. If more money comes, the budget could still change.

