$30 million grant program offered to Harris County small businesses that have not received financial help

Businesses that have yet to receive financial help during the coronavirus pandemic will be prioritized.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Small businesses in Harris County are getting a big boost.

A $30 million grant program was approved, providing assistance to struggling businesses that were not able to get financial help from other COVID-19 relief programs.

Eligible businesses will be given a grant of up to $25,000 to help cover payroll costs, rent, accounts payable and other operating expenses.

The Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF) program targets businesses with 30 or fewer employees.

"The impact of this crisis on small businesses has been devastating. We can’t afford to lose a source of jobs, innovation and the enterprising spirit our region is known for," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "These grants will help business owners stay afloat as Harris County continues to fight the COVID-19 crisis."

Priority will be given to businesses that did not receive prior assistance from federal or local programs.

The program will launch at 8 a.m. on July 13. It will remain open through July 22. Those in need of immediate assistance are encouraged to call 211 to find an organization to serve them.

Earlier this year, the county provided $10 million through a small business relief program. It provided assistance to about 400 small businesses.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna