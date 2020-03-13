TYLER, Texas — Municipal leaders, emergency preparedness staff, and public health officials met at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, to discuss emergency preparations being taken at the local level regarding the coronavirus and to encourage Tylerites to take preventive actions.

During the meeting, officials announced there were three confirmed cases of coronvirus in Smith County. One patient is in serious condition.

Tyler-area residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses.

Everyone should:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

General information regarding ways to mitigate myths of disease transmission are maintained at: https://www.MyNETHealth.org/services/public-emergency-preparedness/coronavirus