HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the city of Houston opened up its second coronavirus testing site.

The free, drive-through site in northwest Houston can handle 250 tests a day, just like the city’s first site.

Increased testing is seen as a way to slow down the spread of the virus and save lives.

Houston Health Department Health Authority Dr. David Persse said we shouldn't let down our guard.

"If you got tested and the test came back negative, that does not mean it’s OK to gather in large groups. You have no level of protection just because you tested negative,” Persse said.

KHOU is not disclosing the location of the testing site because there is a process you have to go through in order to actually be tested. You cannot just show up.

If you have symptoms, you can call 832-393-4220. You will be screened over the phone and given a code with specific instructions on where to go. But Persse suggests you call your family doctor before you do anything.

With more testing, officials expect the number of cases to increase.

"And the key to that, the thing that will slow the virus down, is our social distancing efforts," Persse said.

He also said that some companies are demanding their workers who are sick be tested again once they recover before returning to work. He says that is not realistic.

"And that is not helpful to the community because we need those tests for those who are potentially infected,” Persse said.

He said after being tested, you could be getting results back within four days.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Here's how Houston-area residents can get tested for coronavirus

RELATED: Hundreds show up for free COVID-19 testing at new site in Sugar Land

RELATED: New COVID-19 testing site opens in Sugar Land

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.