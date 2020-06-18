'I was pretty naive' | 29-year-old coronavirus patient warns of the dangers of going to bars as cases spike among young people

"I saw people at the bars with no masks," said Arturo Duran. People in their 20s account for the most cases of any age group in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday morning wasn't off to a normal start for Arturo Duran. The 29-year-old had to wait a few days to finally get tested for the coronavirus.

"When I felt the virus take over my body, when I couldn't get out of bed that's when I knew this is COVID," he said.

Over the weekend, the fashion merchandiser got really sick after partying at local bars the last few weeks.

"Fatigue," he said. "I was really tired. I had a headache, and I just wanted to lay there."

Duran got the rapid test at Texas MedClinic. It is only a 15-minute wait to get the results.

"I knew it was COVID," he said. "I told all my friends I think I have COVID. And they're like no you're fine, you're fine. And here we are."

Duran tested positive for the virus. He's part of the demographic with a major spike in cases across Texas and our area. More than 60 percent of Bexar County's cases are now among those ages 20-to-49.

"I was pretty naive," he said. "And I want to bring awareness because I saw people at the bar's with no masks. And everybody was just around each other."

Duran warning his young peers, especially those in the LGBTQ community. He said 90 percent of his friends are now showing symptoms.

"I just don't want more people to get sick," he said. "Because, if we put a strain on our medical facilities. that's it."