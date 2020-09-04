MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A total of 28 people tested positive for coronavirus at a Missouri City nursing home after staff claim Fort Bend County Health and Human Services staff "turned down" their request for widespread testing at the facility.

Staff at Park Manor at Quail Valley said a resident tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital on March 30.

"To effectively address the introduction of this virus into our population, we requested through local health authorities that all patients and staff be tested. Due to the lack of availability of test kits, we were turned down," HMG Healthcare CEO Derek Prince wrote in a statement.

KHOU has reached out to Fort Bend County Health and Human Services for a response, and was told they are "aware" of the nursing home's statement.

Prince said the facility purchased test kits from a private contractor on April 7, and all patients and clinical staff were tested.

When the results came back, 16 residents and 12 staff tested positive. 10 of the 16 residents are being treated at the hospital. The 6 others are being treated at the nursing home. The 12 staff are quarantined at home under the supervision of their primary care physicians, Prince wrote.

"We began specific measures to reduce the risk of this virus spreading through the facility on March 9th. Those measures included no visitors, no group activities, no communal dining, as well as increased employee monitoring including a travel ban," Prince wrote. "We remain committed to keeping our residents safe and protected during this novel virus and have been in contact with Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, with Ft. Bend County Health and Human Services, as well as the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services. We will continue to work with local and state health officials as this situation progresses."

Full statement from Derek Prince, president and CEO of HMG Healthcare on COVID-19 cases at Park Manor Quail Valley:

