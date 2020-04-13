TIFTON, Ga. — Chelsie Turrubiartez is a 22-year-old registered nurse, but now she's a patient in critical condition.

Her colleague and close friend Savannah Matthews shared her story hoping people will take the safety guidelines seriously, because COVID-19 doesn't discriminate.

"It's been tough with the outbreak and everything going on of course at work, and with Chelsie getting sick it's been really difficult, but we have a great support system," Matthews said.

Matthews met Turrubiartez four years ago at Tift Regional Medical Center.

"She's makes everybody laugh around her. Just overall, she's who you want as a friend. She's always got your back no matter what, and she's such a giving person," Matthews said.

She took Turrubiartez under her wing, who at the time was an 18-year-old pursuing a nursing career.

"When she became a nursing assistant with us at Tift Regional, we just knew that she's such a caring and compassionate person, and we saw the care that she delivered to her patients, so we helped encourage her, and that's what she ended up wanting to do," Matthews said.

They've worked together for years as registered nurses, but in March Turrubiartez started feeling ill.

"I think she had a cough, shortness of breath, the typical symptoms. She couldn't really eat much, couldn't drink much, and then she started getting nauseated, and she couldn't fight off the fever," Matthews said.

Matthews said it kept getting worse. Last week, Turrubiartez went to the emergency room.

"She was just at that point really sick, and they immediately admitted her to ICU, and of course later had to intubate her and transfer her out," Matthews said.

She's now fighting for her life on a ventilator, and Matthews hopes her story will make people realize the severity of COVID-19.

"Chelsie is a young, healthy 22-year-old. It's hit her so hard, and I think people need to realize they need to take all the precautions that they can. Stay at home, only going out if absolutely necessary and making sure you're washing your hands, because we never know who it's going to hit the hardest," Matthews said.

The Matthews family is asking for all the help, support and prayers for Turrubiartez and all the health heroes who are working to fight coronavirus.

Matthews and her coworkers set up a GoFundMe account to help support Turrubiartez.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Fauci: 'rolling reentry' of US economy possible in May

14 people at Wilcox County long-term care facility test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Georgia | 12,452 confirmed cases statewide

Gaming family starts 24-hour live stream to raise money for first responders

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.