2020 Little League World Series has been canceled

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 2020 Little League World Series, set for August in South Williamsport, Lycoming County, has been canceled, according to WNEP-TV.

Regional qualifying tournaments throughout the country, have also been canceled for this year, WNEP said.

Organizers made the announcement Thursday, according to WNEP.

Organizers cited difficulties with organizing qualifying tournaments, travel restrictions, and necessary health screenings at event venues as some of the reasons for canceling the tournaments.

Thousands of people come to South Williamsport every August for the two-week event, WNEP said.

The cancellation includes the 82 regional qualifying tournaments and their respective seven World Series events: