Of all the COVID patients hospitalized at Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center, 6 percent are pediatric patients

Although most cases among children are still mild, doctors say pediatric hospital admissions are the highest they’ve been throughout the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Doctors say more Houston children are being hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms alone, because the Delta variant is so contagious.

Dr. Michael Chang with UTHealth says most severe cases are among teenagers who are obese.

“However, we are seeing an increase in previously healthy children preteen or younger hospitalized for severe COVID illness. We’ve also seen some infants with severe COVID infection,” said Chang, MD, infectious disease pediatrician, UTHealth/UT Physicians and Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Overall, children are still less impacted than adults. Most experience mild or no symptoms. Dr. Katelyn Jetelina says they can definitely spread the virus, which is why she recommends masking in schools.

“What we’re seeing is one, hospitalizations continue to be the lowest among kids which is fantastic. The problem is we’re in a wave and kids aren’t protected from that wave,” said Jetelina, PhD, MPH, epidemiologist at UTHealth School of Public Health in Dallas.

Infants and older adolescents are most at risk. Dr. Chang says 6 percent of patients at Children’s Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center are now battling the virus.

“If you have a teenager that falls into these high risk categories – having underlying conditions or obese and you’re over 12 years old – the best thing you can do is get vaccinated. I know school is starting soon, but the sooner you can get vaccinated, the better,” he said.

Memorial Hermann issued this statement: