HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday night, Harris County health officials announced two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The two new cases bring the total number in Harris County, outside of Houston, to eight.

One of the new patients is a woman who is between 40 and 50 years old. The woman was in contact with an individual who also tested positive and who lives in the northwest quadrant of the county.

The other new patient is a man who is between 50 and 60 years old. He lives in the northwest quadrant of the county and health officials said they're investigating his travel history.

The cases are not related to each other, according to health officials.

Both patients are stable and are isolated.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Coronavirus update: New CDC guidelines say to cancel events with 50 or more people for next 8 weeks

RELATED: H-E-B announces free, curb-side ordering in efforts to promote social distancing

RELATED: This coronavirus map shows all reported cases in the world

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.