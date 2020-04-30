2 Halliburton facilities in Texas close during global coronavirus emergency

The facilities in Kilgore and San Antonio were officially closed on April 29, 2020.

HOUSTON — Halliburton closed two operations locations in Texas this week.

The company said its Kilgore operations team is being relocated to its Bossier City field camp facility. Also, employees at Halliburton's Elmendorf facility in San Antonio are being relocated to various locations in South Texas.

Both relocations went into effect on April 29.

Halliburton said many employees from the Elmendorf facility are being offered the option to work virtually and would not have to relocate their residences. Many Kilgore employees were offered the option to relocate.

Here is the company's full statement:

"In response to reduced customer activity, beginning Wednesday, April 29, we will be relocating our Kilgore operations to our Bossier City field camp facility. This decision takes advantage of Halliburton’s real estate footprint and will increase operational efficiencies across the Haynesville shale and adjacent oil and gas fields.

"Additionally, beginning Wednesday, April 29, we will relocate operations from our Elmendorf facility in San Antonio to various locations within our historical field camp facilities in South Texas. This decision takes advantage of Halliburton’s real estate footprint and will increase operational efficiencies across the Eagle Ford shale and adjacent oil and gas fields.

"We recognize that this decision will be a hardship for impacted employees, but unfortunately, this was a necessary decision to right-size our organization to current market conditions."

