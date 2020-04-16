HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two new coronavirus drive-through testing sites are coming to Harris County on Friday.

Judge Lina Hidalgo said the county worked with Walgreens and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to launch the program.

One site is in West Houston on Westheimer and Highway 6.

The other is in Pasadena on West Southmore Avenue at Shaver Street.

Each site will be able to do up to 200 of the 15-minute “rapid” tests per day.

Patients will get results in 24 hours.

Hidalgo said the path to getting the local economy back to normal life requires a couple of steps.

"First, we have to reach our peak of new cases, and then (begin to) taper down, and second, we need universal, rapid testing ... so everyone knows who's healthy and who's not," she said at a press conference Thursday. "It's the key to getting our economy back to work."

To get tested, you’ll have to fill out a digital health assessment first to get an appointment.

You can find that at ReadyHarris.org.

