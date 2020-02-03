TAMPA, Fla. — The new coronavirus, which was first detected in China, has reached Florida.

On Sunday night, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said it wouldn’t be a matter of “if” but rather “when” the Sunshine State began seeing COVID-19 cases.

Shortly thereafter, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two cases of the novel virus had been confirmed in the Tampa Bay area. And, he issued an executive order to declare a public health emergency in Florida and establish protocols for controlling its spread.

Two people in Florida tested "presumptively positive" for COVID-19, including someone from Manatee County and someone from Hillsborough County.

One of those people is being treated at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

A March 1 letter appearing to be from Doctors Hospital said its patient was admitted in late February and is still there. When medical staff realized the patient might have coronavirus, the hospital activated COVID-19 protocols and identified everyone who had come in contact with the individual.

The letter said the hospital was working with local and state health officials, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to make sure it was taking all possible precautions.

People who are looking for more information on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and about how to protect themselves can visit the Florida Department of health’s website. Additional useful information can be found on the CDC’s website and the World of Health Organization’s website.

To stay safe from the coronavirus, health experts say you should wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick.

Coronavirus is a family of viruses commonly found in a number of animals, including bats, camels, cats and cattle. Sometimes, though not often, according to the CDC, coronaviruses can spread from animals to humans. Other examples of this include SARS and MERS.

These diseases cause everything from the common cold to pneumonia and more serious respiratory issues.

This current outbreak is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan, China. Initially it spread from animals to people. Since then, health officials have confirmed it can also spread from person to person.

As of Feb. 11, this respiratory disease has been named COVID-19 (short for "coronavirus disease 19"). The virus that causes this disease is called "SARS-CoV-2."