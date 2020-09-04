MISSOURI CITY, Texas — HMG Healthcare, LLC confirmed that Park Manor Quail Valley nursing home has 16 COVID-19 positive patients and 12 COVID-19 positive employees.

President and CEO Derek Prince said in a statement on Wednesday that they learned of their first case March 30 and requested that all patients and staff be tested.

However, due to the lack of availability of test kits, they were turned down by the local health authorities, Prince said. The facility was able to purchase test kits from a private contractor on Tuesday, and all patients and clinical staff were tested.

Prince said 10 patients are receiving treatment in the hospital and six patients are being treated at the facility. The 12 team members are under the supervision of their primary care physicians and are quarantined at home.

Prince’s full statement on COVID-19 cases at Park Manor Quail Valley:

“Ensuring the health and safety of our nursing facility residents and employees is our greatest priority. We learned of our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in our Park Manor Quail Valley facility on Monday, March 30th.

"To effectively address the introduction of this virus into our population, we requested through local health authorities that all patients and staff be tested. Due to the lack of availability of test kits, we were turned down. The facility was able to purchase test kits from a private contractor on Tuesday, April 7th, and all patients and clinical staff were tested.

"The results of that testing confirmed that Park Manor Quail Valley has sixteen COVID-19 positive patients and twelve COVID-19 positive employees. Ten patients are receiving treatment in the hospital and 6 patients are being treated at the facility. Our twelve team members are under the supervision of their primary care physicians and are quarantined at home.

"We began specific measures to reduce the risk of this virus spreading through the facility on March 9th. Those measures included no visitors, no group activities, no communal dining, as well as increased employee monitoring including a travel ban.

"Our policies and procedures regarding COVID-19, including infection control, are based on CDC guidelines. We remain committed to keeping our residents safe and protected during this novel virus and have been in contact with Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, with Ft. Bend County Health and Human Services, as well as the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services.

"We will continue to work with local and state health officials as this situation progresses.”

