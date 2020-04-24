While billions have been paid in economic impact payments, many Americans are still waiting for their piece of the pie.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The first round of economic impact payments, or what most of us have become used to calling "stimulus checks," have been sent out.

The federal government says it has handed out almost $158 billion to Americans within the first three weeks of distribution— that's at least 88 million individuals receiving payments.

Whether or not you're still waiting on your payment, residents in all 50 states have been cut a check. The Internal Revenue Service released Friday a breakdown of economic impact payments made based by state.

So far, at least $14.4 billion has been paid to 7.8 million Texas residents.

The state is second in the nation to California, which received the most payments, with an estimated $15.9 billion given to more than 9 million residents.

It's expected, as these are the two largest states in the U.S. Texas is home to 29 million people and California 39 million people, according to 2019 U.S. Census data.

The least amount of payments have been issued to residents in South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, District of Columbia, and at the bottom of the list, Wyoming. These residents have received a little more than $500 million.

Here is the complete report (as of April 24, 2020):

Alabama: $2,432,903,249 (1,306,879 residents)

Alaska: $384,976,728 (209,626 residents)

Arkansas: $1,484,876,413 (778,710)

Arizona: 1,868,529 residents ($3,408,327,214)

California: 9,127,137 residents ($15,894,426,934)

Colorado: 1,532,632 residents ($2,697,948,990)

Connecticut: 961,464 residents ($1,631,719,992)

District of Columbia: 179,738 residents ($ 255,501,803)

Delaware: 275,688 residents ($484,493,248)

Florida: 6,348,503 residents ($11,067,476,416)

Georgia: 2,785,534 residents ($5,041,819,449)

Hawaii: 378,200 residents ($677,850,427)

Iowa: 901,609 residents ($ 1,709,391,510)

Idaho: 470,200 residents ($ 939,632,351)

Illinois: 3,561,467 residents ($6,288,620,441)

Indiana: 2,047,079 residents ($3,801,302,228)

Kansas: 806,471 residents ($1,527,129,168)

Kentucky: 1,247,465 residents ($2,352,784,094)

Louisiana: 1,265,581 residents ($ 2,297,891,337)

Massachusetts: 1,774,172 residents ($ 2,951,357,726)

Maryland: 1,561,936 residents ($ 2,662,114,660)

Maine: 400,919 residents ($ 722,201,531)

Michigan: 2,945,568 residents ($5,338,452,373)

Minnesota: 1,568,913 residents ($ 2,857,063,159)

Missouri: 1,737,013 residents ($ 3,220,707,956)

Mississippi: 804,317 residents ($ 1,481,695,852)

Montana: 295,589 residents ($ 547,319,262)

North Carolina: 2,774,379 residents ($5,057,006,091)

North Dakota: 215,321 residents ($ 399,771,434)

Nebraska: 562,422 residents ($1,070,565,880)

New Hampshire: 407,786 residents ($ 714,166,522)

New Jersey: 2,245,299 residents ($3,861,741,262)

New Mexico: 596,433 residents ($1,072,887,126)

Nevada: 892,115 residents ($1,561,690,988)

New York: 5,481,796 residents ($9,283,821,196)

Ohio: 3,504,529 residents ($ 6,258,547,152)

Oklahoma: 1,074,373 residents ($ 2,056,089,347)

Oregon: 1,098,231 residents ($1,945,572,937)

Pennsylvania: 3,725,334 residents ($6,628,241,748)

Rhode Island: 319,156 residents ($ 541,849,017)

South Carolina: 1,361,971 residents ($ 2,489,898,415)

South Dakota: 255,301 residents ($ 487,326,070)

Tennessee: 1,997,548 residents ($ 3,683,938,147)

Texas: 7,812,382 ($14,398,065,881)

Utah: 818,700 residents ($ 1,676,956,785)

Vermont: 188,076 residents ($332,111,224)

Virginia: 2,312,429 residents ($ 4,146,024,506)

Washington: 2,058,899 residents ($3,680,595,622)

Wisconsin: 1,690,733 residents ($3,093,584,754)

West Virginia: 522,573 residents ($984,826,539)

Wyoming: 166,195 residents ($316,335,903)

The IRS report said more $500 million has been sent to citizens living in U.S. territories and overseas, according to the data.

While millions have received payment, many are still waiting.

Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

More than 150 million payments will be sent out, and millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments.