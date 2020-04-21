151 Harris County Sheriff's Office employees, 99 jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Testing in the Harris County Jail will soon be expanded to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on April 7.

The number of Harris County Jail employees and inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 continues to rise.

The number of HCSO employees with positive tests reached 151 Tuesday and most of them work at the Harris County Jail.

Another 368 Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers and support staff are on quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure.

Ninety-nine inmates in the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 and 45 more are in quarantine.

There are about 7,500 inmates in the jail and most of them are awaiting trial and haven't been convicted, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"People forget that they're innocent until proven guilty. They have families. We have families," Gonzalez said.

United Memorial Medical Center has volunteered to help expand testing inside the jail for employees and inmates, Gonzalez and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced Tuesday.

“I’m trying to stop a major outbreak within our jail system because, guess what, those individuals will need to transferred into that public health system for care," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday. "Well that’s going to take away valuable space that could’ve been used by a senior or someone in the free world in the community."

The sheriff’s office said it is working with Harris County Public Health to identify other employees, other inmates and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed workers and inmates.

HCSO says it has implemented the following measures to slow the spread of COVID-19:

All jail employees have been issued protective masks and are instructed to wear them while on duty.

All inmates have also been issued masks.

Regular temperature checks are performed daily on all employees as they report for duty

Early isolation of arrestees with COVID-19 symptoms entering the jail at intake

Masking all arrestees at the Joint Processing Center jail intake

7-day “buffer isolation” of all new inmates prior to releasing to general population

Social distancing of inmates (as much as possible), detention staff, and medical staff, even in break rooms

Increased availability of soap, water, and hand sanitizer

Increased frequency of facility sanitization efforts

Increased cleaning supplies provided for inmate use