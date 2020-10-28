12-year-old's entrepreneurial spirit leads bike shop to success during pandemic

Arel Silva was determined to not let the COVID-19 pandemic slow down his bicycle repair business.

HOUSTON — For most businesses, 2020 has been about reinventing the wheel, but inside one garage bike shop, the owner has been busier than ever.

“My entire focus is to try and fix bikes right for the right price," Arel Silva said.

Silva is 12 and has quite the entrepreneurial spirit.

“I can’t say exactly what age, but it was around the age of 5, I think, and at that age, I was really interested," he said.

His first dream was an ice cream truck.

“At first, I started selling bags of cereal and water and stuff around the neighborhood," Silva said.

But then, he met some guys that taught him a new trade.

“I would bring my bike to them every now and then to fix it, they would show me how to do some stuff and that’s how I got interested in opening something like this," he said.

During the pandemic, more people have been peddling.

“People mainly find me on Facebook and Instagram,” he said.

Which means more customers who need repairs. A chance for the budding businessman to make a little cash, which he mostly reinvests.

“A lot of that money I end up on this, I buy tools, I buy parts," Silva said.

However, the bigger payoff is the character lessons along the way.

“Kinda teaches you to be patient in everyday life, because you have to be patient here working on it," he said.