HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann has asked 11 of their employees to self-quarantine out of abundance of caution for two weeks after “a small number of” patients with whom they came in contact tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital officials said the 11 healthcare workers were in direct contact with one of the confirmed patients. They have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 16 coronavirus deaths among 103 total cases in Washington

RELATED: Coronavirus: What Harris County health officials say about RodeoHouston, Spring Break

Memorial Hermann said one of the employees is exhibiting minor symptoms, but all 11 employees have been tested for or will be tested for COVID-19.

The healthcare workers followed all CDC recommended screening protocols, according to the hospital. They said during an initial visit to one of Memorial Hermann’s facilities, one of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms, relevant travel or potential exposure that would have immediately prompted CDC testing protocols.

RELATED: The latest: Florida health department announces 2 coronavirus deaths

RELATED: SXSW canceled: Austin officials end 2020 festival amid coronavirus concerns

According to Memorial Hermann, three days later, and once it was known passengers on the Egypt cruise had been exposed to COVID-19, one of the patients returned to a Memorial Hermann facility and was tested.

Memorial Hermann said the potential exposure to its healthcare workers was related to the first visit only.

A press conference with more information is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.