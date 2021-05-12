Cruise ship with COVID cases arrives in New Orleans

The cruise line said they are abiding by the quarantine and isolation protocols as more cases are identified on the ship.

NEW ORLEANS — The cruise ship that left New Orleans with 10 cases of COVID-19 has returned to New Orleans.

The Norwegian cruise line ship has returned.

According to the City of New Orleans, the cases were identified in both crewmembers and passengers.

The ship, The Norwegian Breakaway, left the Port of New Orleans on Nov. 28 and voyaged to Belize, Honduras and Mexico with more than 3,200 people on board.

The cruise line said they are abiding by the quarantine and isolation protocols as more cases are identified on the ship.

Officials said everyone onboard will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving the ship and will provide post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC.

Anyone whose test comes back positive with either:

Travel by personal vehicle directly to their personal residence.

Self-isolate according to current CDC guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL.

Governor John Bel Edwards, the LDH, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware of the current situation and are working with the CDC and Prevention to enforce current COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.