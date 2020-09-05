Coronavirus updates: 2 TDCJ officers die from COVID-19

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines and updates for Saturday, May 9.

The latest COVID-19 numbers

As of Saturday morning: There are 3,955,484 million confirmed cases worldwide. There are 275,179 deaths reported worldwide and 1,332,023 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at this time. The U.S. leads the world with 1,283,929 confirmed cases.

Texas Health and Human Services reports 37,860 COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,049 deaths and an estimated 20,141 recoveries. There are 7,594 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County combined. You can view the chart of daily new case reports below for Harris County and Houston combined.

Latest COVID-19 updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MAY 9 9:22 p.m. — Two correctional officers with the Texas prison system have died, possibly due to the coronavirus.

Officers Maria Mendez, 59, and Jesse Bolton, 62, died this week, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said this evening. Their deaths are being investigated if their linked to COVID-19.

Seven TDCJ employees have died due to the virus.

Mendez, an 11-year veteran with the department, died this morning after she was hospitalized with shortness of breath and a cough and fever on April 12 and tested positive for the virus. Three days later, she was moved to intensive care and placed on a ventilator. She most recently worked in the Wynne Unit in Huntsville.

Bolton was hospitalized May 6 with stroke-like symptoms at a Huntsville hospital. He originally tested negative for COVID-19 but a second test was positive. He died Friday afternoon. Bolton worked with TDCJ for 12 years and most recently worked at the Eastham Unit east of Madisonville.

“Losing any employee is difficult, but learning of two deaths in a single day is unthinkable,” said Bryan Collier, executive director of TDCJ. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire agency are with all the family and friends of both Officers Mendez and Bolton.”

There are 587 employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for the virus. Another 1,427 prisoners have tested positive.

MAY 9 8:19 p.m. — South Korea's capital has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of coronavirus infections were linked to club goers who went out last weekend as the country relaxed social distancing guidelines.

MAY 9 7:28 p.m. — After closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation, including two in Utah, with limited offerings and services. Visitor centers and campgrounds remain largely shuttered at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef, but visitors are welcome at some of the site. Here's what you need to know if you plan to visit a national park.

MAY 9 6:09 p.m. — Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman submitted a letter of resignation Saturday, citing personal health concerns.

“After much deliberation and discussion with my family and physician, I am resigning from my position as Harris County Clerk due to personal health concerns,” Trautman said in a statement. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, my age, and underlying health issues, I do not feel I can safely continue to carry out my duties as Harris County Clerk.” Read more here.

MAY 9 5:18 p.m. — Galveston County Health District reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s case total to 680. Health officials also report 3 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 400. Saturday’s report includes the first recovery in someone 91 years and older.

MAY 9 4:37 p.m. — A METRO bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

METRO said the bus operator drove the 2 Bellaire route from 6 a.m. until 4:44 p.m. on March 9 to March 11, March 13 and March 16 to March 20.

METRO said anyone riding the route driven by this operator within 14 days prior to the employee's last day worked should monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact their health care provider and self-isolate to avoid possibly exposing others, including refraining from using public transportation.

METRO is working with public health officials to identify and notify anyone who rode the bus on that route during that time frame.

METRO has reports 17 cases involving employees and two contractors. Officials said seven of the 17 cases had no contact with the public.

MAY 9 4 p.m. — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorization for a COVID-19 antigen test. The company claims it can provide results in 15 minutes. But, such tests reportedly have reliability drawbacks.

Quidel Corporation announced the emergency use authorization Friday for the Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA.

“The EUA for our Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA allows us to arm our healthcare workers and first responders with a frontline solution for COVID-19 diagnosis, accelerating the time to diagnosis and potential treatment of COVID-19 for the patient," Quidel CEO Douglas Bryant said in a statement.

MAY 9 2:45 p.m. — Food Network star Guy Fieri says the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund has given out more than $20 million to help restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Fieri said Friday.

The fund is a partnership with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

Fieri said $500 grants will be going out to restaurant workers across the country. The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host said 40,000 grants have gone out so far, and he doesn't plan on stopping.

MAY 9 11:05 a.m. — With families staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic, domestic violence cases are on the rise, according to the Houston Area Women's Center.

They report a 40% increase in cases since the COVID-19 crisis began.

"It is hell to be at home with an abuser and to be quarantined with an abuser," Emilee Whitehurst president of the Houston Area Women's Center said.

HAWC has partnered with the City of Houston for a city-wide domestic violence awareness initiative to reach vulnerable populations and provide resources for victims. More details here.

MAY 9 10:40 a.m. — NCAA President Mark Emmert says the coronavirus is making it unlikely all schools will be ready to begin competing in college sports at the same time.

The goal, he said Friday night, is for every team to have an equal amount of preparation time before its season starts, and there could be some competitive inequities caused by schools having varied timelines for re-opening campuses.

Major football conference commissioners have stated their goal is for all 130 teams in 10 conferences across 41 states to begin the season at the same time. As states impacted differently by the COVID-19 pandemic re-open on different schedules, the possibility rises that the season will lack a uniform start date and number of games. Read more.

MAY 9 10:02 a.m. — UFC 249 will serve as the first major sporting event to take place since the pandemic shut down much of the country nearly two months ago. The bouts Saturday night in Jacksonville — the main event is set for pay-per-view — are expected to draw a large viewing audience considering the sports-craved nation has seemingly grown tired of replays and video game events. Read more here.

MAY 9 6:42 a.m. — The NBA took tiny steps toward a return to normalcy Friday, as a small number of practice facilities reopened for workouts and at least one team received permission from the league to test players and staff for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took part in a teleconference with members of the National Basketball Players Association on Friday night. Silver, according to a person familiar with the call's details, told players that the league is still aiming to hold full best-of-seven playoff series should the season resume and that playing without fans is an obvious possibility. Read more here.

MAY 9 6:35 a.m. — Hawaii on Friday reported no new case of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months.

The state Department of Health said the number of positive cases remained at 629. The last time there was no new case was on March 13, when Hawaii had just two cases total. Read more here.

MAY 8 9:48 p.m. — Roy Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 75.

MAY 8 7:20 p.m. — KHOU 11 Investigates uncovered that while the state has begun to reopen, DWI and drug cases have surged in Harris County. In the first week of reopening, daily DWIs in Harris County are up 50% from the stay-at-home month of April. Meanwhile, the daily average of cases from May 1 to May 7 compared to April showed drug cases filed were up 51%. There’s been a 19% increase in overall criminal charges per day compared to April. More details here.

MAY 8 6:33 p.m. — The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House, according to internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press. More here.

MAY 8 5:46 p.m. — Houston Astros fans have a new way to rep their favorite team while also supporting coronavirus relief efforts.

Official Houston Astros face masks are now available at Astros.com/Together for $15, and the net proceeds will go to the Astros Foundation.

The masks handcrafted from recycled Astros t-shirts and jerseys.

The teams is expected to make 9,000 masks.

MAY 8 5:27 p.m. — Galveston County Health District confirmed a woman over age 91 has passed away from coronavirus, bringing the area death toll to 29.

She had pre-existing medical conditions and died Friday.

Officials said 676 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, and 254 of those cases have been linked to long-term care facilities. In fact, 26 county deaths were tied to such facilities.

At least 397 recoveries have been reported.

MAY 8 5:14 p.m. — Galveston is making a few changes at its beaches to encourage better social distancing. Beginning Sunday at 9 p.m. five beach access points will be closed to visitors. Closures include:

AP#7 Sunny Beach

AP#10 Hershey Beach

AP#16 13 Mile Road

AP#18 16 Mile Road

AP #36 Salt Cedar

MAY 8 3:26 p.m. — The Miss America pageant will not be happening this year due coronavirus concerns, the organization announced Friday. The pageant will resume next year, which will be its 100th anniversary. Read more here.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.