Doctors learning more about rare syndrome in children possibly linked to COVID-19

For the last several weeks, kids nationwide have been hospitalized with an inflammatory syndrome never seen before.
Doctors say the mystery illness now has a name: multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.
Dr. Michael Chang, is a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UTHealth and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, says the hospital has seen a handful of suspected cases.
Texas Children’s Hospital has also reported several confirmed and suspected cases of the disease that seems to target older children.
“Essentially, the immune system is overreacting to COVID-19, but it takes a little while for all of that to build up,” Chang said.
He says cities in Europe and New York have also seen the same trend.
Kids show symptoms of MIS-C a few weeks after COVID-19 peaks in the community.
“Interestingly, we’re at about that same time frame. We have patients we’ve been evaluating for prolonged fever, no obvious exposures, with rash, with laboratory abnormalities consistent with the case definition of MIS-C,” Chang said.
The CDC says a confirmed case of MIS-C requires a child test positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies.
So far, none of the kids at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital have.
However, we’re told patients have responded well to the treatment for MIS-C, which is called intravenous immunoglobulin.
“What IVIG does is it helps to suppress the inflammation in general. The theory is it resets the immune system,” Chang said.
He says parents should be aware of MIS-C so they can get help quickly if their child develops symptoms.
According to the CDC, symptoms include:
- Fever
- Abdominal pain
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Neck pain
- Rash
- Bloodshot eyes
- Feeling extra tired
Texas Health and Human Services says fewer than 10 suspected cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.
Despite confirmed cases being reported by doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital, a spokesperson for Texas DSHS says there have been no confirmed cases in Texas.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Watch live: George Floyd family members join an estimated 60,000 people for march in his memory
- Minnesota Dept. of Human Rights files civil rights charge against Minneapolis police
- Woman rescued after being trapped in manhole for several days
- VERIFY: Why you should worry about water in pipes before buildings reopen
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.