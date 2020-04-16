HOUSTON, Texas — Gloves are an added layer of protection in the fight against COVID-19.

However, wearing them can give some people a false sense of security the next time they leave the house.

“Gloves get contaminated the minute you put them on and you start using them,” said Isabel Valdez, a physician assistant at Baylor College of Medicine.

Valdez said people may accidentally contaminate themselves by touching surfaces and then touching their face.

She said gloves are meant to be used during a single task.

“So you don’t want to wear the gloves all day either because the longer you wear the gloves the more they’re going to get contaminated and the more risk you have of touching your face,” Valdez said.

She added gloves could be sanitized but it’s not recommended.

She said, “You could do that to extend the life during that task. I wouldn’t use to extend the life of glove for all day long.”

KHOU

“You want to pitch here at the bottom and slide out your hand gently,” she said. “You ball it up and carefully with one finger underneath the glove there. You go under the glove and you pull it out.”

Also, she said, “And now this is completely dirty and contaminated and you want to toss it responsibly.”

She said you finish off by sanitizing or washing your hands thoroughly.