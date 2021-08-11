Congressman Al Green to host drive-thru school supply, health fair at Westbury HS Thursday

HOUSTON — Congressman Al Green plans to host a drive-thru health fair and back-to-school kickoff Thursday before the start of Houston ISD’s 2021-22 school year.
The event is set from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday – or while supplies last – at Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road. It will include an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as vouchers for other immunizations and eye exams.
The first 500 children who attend the event will receive a backpack with school supplies.
The event is in collaboration with Westbury High School and Community Health Choice.
