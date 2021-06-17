The common cold and flu are making an unwanted comeback. Here's how to protect yourself

To stop the spread of the cold and flu to the rest of your family, don’t forget the lessons learned over the last year and a half.

One good side effect of the COVID pandemic was the dramatic drop in cold and flu cases. Now they are returning with parents of small children reporting the return of sniffles and coughs.

How to protect yourself from the cold and flu

First, if you are concerned about exposure you should get your kids tested for coronavirus. If the test is negative and the symptoms are not severe you can use your usual home remedies.

To stop the spread to the rest of the family, don’t forget the lessons learned over the last year and a half. That means if your child has a respiratory illness you may want to bring the masks back out.

They will only be needed for face-to-face contact and for the first few days of symptoms.

Also, don’t forget about hand-washing. Washing hands frequently with soap and water can help stop the spread of many illnesses, not just COVID.

The other advice is to get more air circulation. It can be tough to open windows during sweltering summer months, but fans help as well.