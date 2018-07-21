HOUSTON --- With high temperatures forecast between 99 and 103 degrees, the National Weather Service is extending its heat advisory to Sunday for Houston and the surrounding region.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says we could see runaway temperatures as high as 105 degrees Sunday and into Monday in certain parts of the area.

In response to the threat, the city of Houston is opening facilities on Sunday for people who need access to air conditioning.

Five city facilities will be open on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.:

Houston Public Library - Downtown: 500 McKinney St, 77002

Acres Home Multi-Service Center: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091

Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 4802 Lockwood Dr, 77026

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Dr, 77074

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 9314 Cullen Blvd, 77051

Residents who need assistance with transport to a designated Cooling Center may call 3-1-1 (713.837.0311) to request a free ride from METRO. Residents without adequate access to air conditioning may also seek shelter in shopping malls, museums, churches, movie theaters, etc.

Peak heat-index values are between 102 and 110 degrees, so practice heat safety and stay in the shade as best you can.

© 2018 KHOU