The body has a natural circadian rhythm, making it harder for people to get quality sleep during the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Getting necessary sleep to function properly throughout the day is already a challenge when on a typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. work schedule, but those challenges become significantly more difficult for those that work evenings, nights and early mornings.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 16.4 percent of workers in the United States work evenings, nights, rotating, irregular or split shifts. These shifts tend to disrupt humans’ natural circadian rhythms – or the natural changes in humans’ bodies that happen in a 24-hour period. Sunlight is among the factors that impact circadian rhythms.

“The human body in every perspective, whether it’s from the brain itself, from the eyes, from every other organ, the heart, the kidneys, all these organs are made to function around that rhythm, mainly to coordinate with sunlight,” Dr. Sudha Tallavajhula told KHOU 11 in an interview.

Dr. Tallavajhula is a sleep neurologist at UTHealth Houston and TIRR Memorial Hermann.

Tallavajhula said some people are naturally better suited for night work than others, for example, how some people consider themselves early birds versus others who consider themselves night owls.

However, the challenges of night shift work – from getting enough sleep, keeping a healthy diet and fighting the natural rhythm of the body – can take a toll on anyone.

“Over the long period, the studies that have shown that there is a very high risk of cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes,” Dr. Tallavajhula said. “There is a higher risk of certain cancers.”

Studies have also shown other health effects like increased risks of high blood pressure and diabetes.

But night shifts include vital work including warehouse workers, medical staff and first responders.

To address the needs of these workers, doctors recommend some tips to help.

This includes keeping as consistent a schedule as possible. Constant changes throughout the week disrupt people’s ability to keep a sleep schedule.

If a change to your schedules is upcoming, make adjustments ahead of time so the change is not so abrupt. For example, if an overnight shift is approaching, try to gradually change your sleep schedule in the days leading up to the change.

Use tools to compensate for daylight like blackout shades, sleeping masks and sunglasses. If you start to sleep during the daylight hours, keeping a dark environment in your bedroom can help you better sleep.

Eat larger meals at the start of your day and lighter meals towards the end.

Aim for six to eight hours of sleep, even if you have to split it into two large chunks, Dr. Tallavajhula says.

Sleeping aids like prescribed medication or melatonin can help if you’re having difficulty falling asleep, but the amount of time used and their side effects should be discussed with your doctor.

Doctors say what impacts night workers, though not always visible, has an impact on all of us.

“I think we have to recognize that shift workers are some of the most important workers in the labor force,” D.r Tallavajhula said. “Where if you didn’t take care of, they would have catastrophic consequences not just to themselves but to the entire community.”