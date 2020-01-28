HOUSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will use quarantine stations, including one in Houston, to screen passengers coming from China.

The CDC’s goal is to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

U.S. Quarantine Stations are part of a comprehensive system that serves to limit the introduction and spread of contagious diseases in the United States. They are located at 20 ports of entry and land-border crossings where most international travelers arrive.

Houston's is located at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

They are staffed with medical and public health officers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and managed by CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine. These health officers decide whether ill persons can enter the United States and what measures should be taken to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

China has agreed to allow international health experts to work with the Chinese government.

The U.S. said it is delighted to hear that and hopes the CDC is part of that group.

At the moment there are no travel restrictions to and from China but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it is important not to take anything off the table.

United suspends some flights between U.S., China

However, United Airlines on Tuesday announced they are suspending some flights between China and the U.S. due to "significant decline in demand."

"Due to a significant decline in demand for travel to China, we are suspending some flights between our hub cities and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai beginning Feb. 1 through Feb. 8," the airline wrote in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed."

The airline said it is still operating flights between the U.S. and China to enable customers to continue to travel between the two countries.

There are five confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the U.S.

