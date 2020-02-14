SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first Wuhan coronavirus case in Texas.

During a press conference in San Antonio, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston with the CDC said one of the 91 people being held in quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base had the virus. That person is now in an undisclosed hospital under strict quarantine.

The 91 people are U.S. citizens or residents who had been evacuated from China and placed under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The group’s release date is set for Feb. 20 as of Thursday. In wake of the confirmed case, the release date had not yet been pushed back.

Dr. McQuiston said an investigation into the patient’s movements and contacts would be thoroughly investigated, and the release date could change.

dr. McQuiston fielded questions from reporters asking her to respond to Texans who are frustrated that people are being brought to Texas to be quarantined.

“Think about what it would be like if you or a loved one were over there and what you would want us to do for them. We are Americans; we bring our people home and we take care of them," she said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter