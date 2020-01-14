Editor's note: The above video from KENS in San Antonio reports on how South Texas blood donations are at their lowest level in more than a decade.

HOUSTON — If you or someone you know has type O positive blood, you can help save lives now at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

This month the hospital's blood bank posted the following message on Facebook: "Our cancer patients are in urgent need of O positive blood donors. Please stop by one of our blood donor centers to help save a patient’s life. No appointment necessary."

The shortage may soon impact major surgeries at the hospital.

"It can get to a point where even major elective surgeries will have to be delayed. The solution is more donors," said Dr. Adriana Knopfelmacher in a tweet from the cancer center.

"Type O positive blood is given to patients more than any other blood type, which is why it’s considered the most needed blood type," states the American Red Cross website.

O positive red blood cells are not universally compatible to all types, but they are compatible to any red blood cells that are positive (A+, B+, O+, AB+), according to the Red Cross.

According to the hospital, MD Anderson cancer patients require approximately 200 units of red blood cells and 600 units of platelets every day.

Of course, if you're not type O your donation is also welcome.

"Each year MD Anderson patients require the use of more than 215,000 blood components (red cells, platelets, plasma and white cells)."

Learn more here.

MD Anderson has three donation centers in the Medical Center:

Blood Donor Center - Holly Hall

2555 Holly Hall St., Houston, TX 77054

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Monday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Blood Donor Center - Main Building

Floor 2, near Elevator D

1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030

Hours:

Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Parking will be validated upon request for Garages 2 and 10.

Blood Donor Center - Mays Clinic

Floor 2, near The Tree Sculpture

1220 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Parking will be validated upon request for Mays Clinic Garage.

If you can't make it to the Medical Center, you may also wish to donate blood to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, which serves hospitals and patients across the region: http://www.giveblood.org/

