"Celexa, Effexor, Zoloft, Trazodone …"

Ayelet Waldman is no stranger to drugs.

"I'm not going to get them all. Lexapro, Wellbutrin …"

Diagnosed with a mood disorder, this author and mother of four had tried everything. "I was profoundly, profoundly depressed, suicidally depressed," she said. "I had never been like that in my life."

That's when she turned to a drug that might blow your mind… "Kids, mommy's gonna tell you all about the first time she tried acid!"

That's right: LSD. In secret, Waldman actually began taking a miniscule amount every three days. It's called microdosing, and it's a controversial yet growing trend among the Silicon Valley crowd. But for her, she says, it worked.

