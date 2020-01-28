HOUSTON — Even though there are no confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Texas, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will begin screening passengers at Bush Intercontinental Airport for the strain.

IAH is one of 15 additional airports that will screen for the virus.

It's not clear when the screenings will begin and how the passengers will be screened.

As of now, there are coronavirus fliers on the TSA checkpoints at Terminal D departures and there is a digital information monitor in the same terminal.

Updates will be posted here.

