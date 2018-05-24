HOUSTON – A University of Houston professor believes insect-eating could be the next food craze with enough health benefits to make you say “bug appetit.”

Look who’s landed on China: whole dehydrated crickets, grasshoppers and worms. All of them raised on insect farms served as jerky with a side of chips made with cricket-flour.

“I’ll try their silk worms,” Professor Tiffany Legendre said. “It has the distinctive earthy flavor.”

Legendre thinks insect-eating could replace sushi as American food crazes go. There is a hurdle, though.

“It’s difficult to earn customer demands because of that yuck factor,” she said.

She studies edible insects for their value more than flavor. Her years of research aims to ease strain on food resources. Every year, Americans waste enough food to feed everyone in Texas, Legendre said. So, she sees 180 edible species of insects as possible solutions.

“I’m not saying I look at cockroaches in my bathroom and say oh let’s eat it,” Legrendre explained. “I’m not talking about that. I’m actually talking about farmed insects.”

Farming insects requires less land, water and money than cattle, she added. Still, edible insects pack a protein punch. Bags of mixed bugs also offer calcium, B2, Vitamin A and Amino Acids, Legendre said.

As for getting past the yuck factor, Legendre said product packaging that highlights nutrition instead of the insect can help. It works in Asia. She believes it could work in Texas if tastes allow.

