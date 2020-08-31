Chadwick Boseman's death sheds light on the dangers of colon cancer

After actor Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer, doctors and advocacy groups hope his death brings awareness to the disease and its impact on African-Americans.

HOUSTON — Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman was a superhero on screen, and after his passing, doctors are hopeful his death was not in vain. Instead, they hope Boseman's death actually helps save lives. Especially those in the African-American community.

"They are the highest group to have the highest mortality percentage from colon cancer. Their incidents increasingly rapidly," said Bidhan Das, MD, colorectal surgeon with UT Physicians and Memorial Hermann.

And although colon cancer has a greater impact in the African-American community, Doctors say it can impact anyone even young adults. The good news it can be cured if caught early, all you need to do is pay attention to the symptoms.

"If we are having bleeding. A change in bowel movements. Even if we are having symptoms like constipation change in bowel habits a lot of bloating. It can be an indicator for some of these colon cancers," Das said.

The importance of colorectal cancer screenings More than 90% of colorectal cancer occurs in people age 50 and older, and that risk increases as you get older. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death for both men and women. Colorectal screenings are recommended for adults between the ages of 50 and 75.

And that is what happened with 40-year-old Allison Rosen. She listened to the symptoms and found out she had cancer when she was 32.

Rosen was able to get treatment and surgery and now she’s cancer-free. She uses her experience to help others through her volunteer work with the colon cancer coalition. Rosen also works at Baylor College of Medicine where she helps educate at-risk communities.

In the end, she hopes Boseman's passing can motivate more people to get screened.

"People are listening to his story are asking questions and it’s only going to save lives," Roen said.

For more information on colon cancer, you can check out the Colon Cancer Coalition.