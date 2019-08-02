If you’re looking for a reason to limit all that time you or your family spend in front of the TV, smart phone or tablet, here’s a good one: they may be aging you.

How? Because they all use blue light.

“When you think about visible light you think of ROY-G-BIV, right?” explained Dr. Sherry Ingraham with Advanced Dermatology in Sugar Land. “Blue light is in the spectrum of those colors of light. But it’s actually a high energy spectrum so it can cause damage.”

Ingraham says it breaks down collagen, like UV Rays, but it can’t be stopped with traditional sunscreens, causing “fine lines, wrinkles, brown spots, melasma that will be dark circles around the eyes.”

There are costly ways to reverse it, like microneedling or lasers, but Ingraham says prevention is key, especially with kids.

“The average teenager they say checks their cell phone 170 times a day. So not only is that a behavioral problem, but there is going to be a health [problem] associated with this as well," she said.

Ingraham says sunscreens made with with iron oxide and antioxidants can help. She also recommends buying blue light filter for devices including blue light block eye goggles. All of these items can be found on Amazon.

Ingraham also suggests using the night shift mode on phones.