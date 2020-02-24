BETTENDORF, Iowa — You would never know what Carly Kettmann has been through.

The 6-year-old Kindergartner loves to draw, dance, and play with her parents and three older brothers... not to mention their guinea pig, Buddy.

But little Carly has been through a lot.

When she was born on July 3rd, 2013 - "almost a firecracker baby," said her mother, Julie - doctors found a heart murmur.

"We didn’t think anything of it," she said. "We knew other people who had had a heart murmur and just assumed it would be something that would easily resolve."

At Carly's 2-week check-up though, her pediatrician suggested getting an echocardiogram:

"She later told me that... Carly’s murmur just sounded different than any other murmur she’d ever heard," Julie recalled.

One week later, Julie received a call that would define Carly's life - she had a congenital heart defect that required heart surgery.

"She was diagnosed with a coarctation of the aorta and a bicuspid aortic valve so essentially her aorta was too narrow," Julie described. "As it flowed down, the blood was not getting adequately to the bottom part of her body and it was also impacting blood pressure in the bottom part of her body."

"Her blood pressure in the upper half of her body was really high and the lower half was really low, because it was trying to squeeze that blood through like a pinched straw," added Carly's father, Chris.

"It was going to make the heart muscle get really enlarged and if they don’t catch that - devastating things can happen," said Julie.

Five weeks after that terrifying phone call, Carly underwent heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic. However, thanks to research and advancements in technology - supported, in part, by the American Heart Association - her condition was curable.

"Carly is an example of a life saved because of research," said Julie. "If one of us was born with this condition, we may not have lived or our quality of life would have really suffered because of the limitations and now - just with the advancements they’ve had and surgical techniques, it’s amazing that Carly runs and jumps and plays and no one would ever know."

To celebrate Carly and her story of survival, the American Heart Association has asked her to be the Princess of the 2020 Quad Cities Heart Ball, a fundraiser gala that takes place Saturday, February 29th at the Radisson Quad City Plaza in Davenport. The Heart Ball Princess is sponsored by ORA Orthopedics. Tickets are still available here and proceeds fund research to help heart patients like Carly.

"I think everyone’s been impacted by heart disease or heart conditions in some way, shape, or form," said Chris. "Everybody always thinks - well, this is stuff that will happen to somebody else or it’s somebody who has some sort of family history - but that’s not the case and I think it’s important to support organizations like this, because you don’t know who it will ultimately help... whether it helps you, your family, your friends, whoever."

"Our life story could be very different if it wasn’t for the research and what’s come in the decades before us by other families advocating for causes like this," added Julie.

Congenital heart defects are the number one birth defect, which means every 15 minutes a baby is born with one. About 25% of babies born with a congenital heart defect require surgery in the first year of life.