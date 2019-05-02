BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District confirmed Monday in a Facebook post that a child in the western part of the county possibly has the measles. Two more children could also have the disease but the district is waiting for final test results.

The three children were either not vaccinated or didn't complete the vaccine series, according to the Facebook post. Other details are being kept confidential.

BCPHD is taking precautionary measures to prevent the infectious viral disease from airborne spreading.

Measles is highly contagious and can be dangerous for young children and infants. The district urges anyone with symptoms to contact a healthcare provider.

