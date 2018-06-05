HOUSTON - if you have a mental and/or substance use disorder, there are a number of recovery and health care providers and advocates in local communities.

Below are some local resources to help you if you are seeking help.

Professional help for addiction in Houston:

Detoxification, if needed:

Serenity House Detox

https://www.serenityhousedetoxhouston.com/

9714 S. Gessner Rd. Houston, TX 77071

(866) 516-8356

Memorial Hermann Prevention and Recovery Center

http://parc.memorialhermann.org/

3043 Gessner Rd., Houston, TX 77080

(713) 939-7272

Treatment for Addiction as a co-occurring condition for all ages and genders:

The Menninger Clinic

http://www.menningerclinic.com

12301 Main St., Houston, TX 77035

(713) 275-5000

Treatment (Rehab) Center, adult men:

The Cheyenne Center

http://www.cheyennecenter.com/

10525 Eastex Fwy., Houston, TX 77093

(713) 691-4898

Treatment (Rehab) Center, adult women, including women with children:

Santa Maria Hostel

http://www.santamariahostel.org

2605 Parker Rd., Houston, TX 77093

(713) 691-0900

Treatment (Rehab) Centers, all ages and genders:

Memorial Hermann Prevention and Recovery Center

Available on Gessner as above, and several outpatient locations throughout Houston

(713) 939-7272

Harm reduction, opioid replacement (methadone)

Texas Clinic Westview

9320 Westview Dr # 10, Houston, TX 77055

(713) 468-0536

Self-help for addiction in Houston:

Alcoholics Anonymous: (713) 686-6300 - 24hr help line

Narcotics Anonymous: (713 661-4200 - 24hr help line

Religious guidance to recovery: Mercy Street at Chapelwood Church, 11140 Greenbay St. Houston 77024, Saturdays at 5.30 pm

Recovery Coaches can be found at The Council on Recovery https://www.councilonrecovery.org/ and

at Center for Recovery & Wellness www.wellnessandrecovery.org.

Source: nddtreatment.com

