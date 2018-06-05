HOUSTON - if you have a mental and/or substance use disorder, there are a number of recovery and health care providers and advocates in local communities.
Below are some local resources to help you if you are seeking help.
Professional help for addiction in Houston:
Detoxification, if needed:
Serenity House Detox
https://www.serenityhousedetoxhouston.com/
9714 S. Gessner Rd. Houston, TX 77071
(866) 516-8356
Detoxification, if needed:
Memorial Hermann Prevention and Recovery Center
http://parc.memorialhermann.org/
3043 Gessner Rd., Houston, TX 77080
(713) 939-7272
Treatment for Addiction as a co-occurring condition for all ages and genders:
The Menninger Clinic
http://www.menningerclinic.com
12301 Main St., Houston, TX 77035
(713) 275-5000
Treatment (Rehab) Center, adult men:
The Cheyenne Center
http://www.cheyennecenter.com/
10525 Eastex Fwy., Houston, TX 77093
(713) 691-4898
Treatment (Rehab) Center, adult women, including women with children:
Santa Maria Hostel
http://www.santamariahostel.org
2605 Parker Rd., Houston, TX 77093
(713) 691-0900
Treatment (Rehab) Centers, all ages and genders:
Memorial Hermann Prevention and Recovery Center
Available on Gessner as above, and several outpatient locations throughout Houston
(713) 939-7272
Harm reduction, opioid replacement (methadone)
Texas Clinic Westview
9320 Westview Dr # 10, Houston, TX 77055
(713) 468-0536
Self-help for addiction in Houston:
Alcoholics Anonymous: (713) 686-6300 - 24hr help line
Narcotics Anonymous: (713 661-4200 - 24hr help line
Religious guidance to recovery: Mercy Street at Chapelwood Church, 11140 Greenbay St. Houston 77024, Saturdays at 5.30 pm
Recovery Coaches can be found at The Council on Recovery https://www.councilonrecovery.org/ and
at Center for Recovery & Wellness www.wellnessandrecovery.org.
Source: nddtreatment.com