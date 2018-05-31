Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD doesn't just happen to soldiers after the battlefield. It also happens to people who survive natural disasters, like hurricanes.

In fact, a new study shows mental illness in Harris County has climbed dramatically since Harvey.

Hurricane Season starts June 1st. That can trigger anxiety and depression for Harvey victims battling PTSD.

Yolanda Davis lived in an apartment complex that was destroyed by Harvey flood waters. She lost everything.

Yolanda have to be evacuated to the GRB evacuation shelter without her medications. She had been treated for depression for more than a decade.

By sheer luck, she ran into her psychiatrist, Dr. Asim Shah, who was helping evacuees.

Shah says, “Simple rain, simple water can cause a lot of fear.”

The Baylor Professor and Chief Psychiatrist for Harris Health System explains, “PTSD usually develops one month after trauma or an incident. It can develop even six months or nine months later. Now we are seeing full blown PTSD. They (patients) have flashbacks. They are hypervigilant.”

In fact, a recent survey by UT Health Science Center following Harvey, shows that 18% of Harris County residents are suffering from serious psychological distress. Compare that to the nationwide average of 4%.

That rate soars to 37% for those with damaged vehicles and 48% for those with damaged homes.

Yolanda lost her car and had to move. The widow now rents a small room and is hoping to get into a larger apartment.

Despite her simple surroundings, Yolanda volunteers at her church per doctor's orders.

Dr. Shah says, “She needs to do something of which she feels proud and she feels a little sense of accomplishment, because she has lost that.” The therapies and medications are working. Yolanda's spirits and outlook are lifting. She smiles saying, “At least I have a place to sleep. I’m not on the streets.”

