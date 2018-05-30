HOUSTON - Debi Strong was diagnosed with clinical depression when she was 14.

That was when the therapy and medication began. The pictures mask the pain, she says, from emotional and sexual abuse, that followed her through adulthood.

“I worked in a crime lab and had done a lot of suicides. (I thought) not to use a gun, because I didn't want to leave that kind of mess,” Strong said.

Six years ago, she attempted suicide by overdosing on pills.

“I put them in a little pile, a few at a time so I wouldn’t throw up until I passed out,” Strong said. “The only note I left was, ‘I’m sorry,’ because I was too sad to write a note.”

Sadly, Strong’s story is far too common. One in 10 men and one in 5 women in this country will suffer depression at some time in their life.

Many people may have a passing thought about ending their lives. But when is it time to seek help?

“They think about all the time or worse start planning what they would do to end their live or worse, start planning or rehearsal for that,” said Dr. Jonathan Stevens, a psychiatrist with the Menninger Clinic. “Depression is a very common illness. It is also very treatable. A lot of fantastic medicines and psychotherapies are available.”

With Strong’s suicide attempt, her family sent her to a nationally recognized mental health clinic in Houston.

“Without Menninger, I literally would not be here talking to you. I'd for sure be dead,” she said.

At 62, Strong credits medication, therapy and new coping skills – art therapy in particular -- for a brighter picture. In fact, her drawings became an exhibition and greeting cards -- images that no longer mask pain but reveal a new way of seeing the world.

Mental Health Resources:

https://mhahouston.org/find-help/

https://www.menningerclinic.com/

https://thelovettcenter.com

re:MIND - Depression and Bipolar Support

https://www.remindsupport.org/

(713) 600-1131

Support groups and resources for people with depression or bipolar disorder, and their families

NAMI Houston

https://namigreaterhouston.org/

(713) 970-4419

Support groups, education, advocacy

Harris Center 24-hour Crisis Line:

713-970-7000

For LGBTQ issues visit:

www.montrosecenter.org

