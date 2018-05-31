HOUSTON - The costliest medical condition in this country is mental illness -- by far.

In 2013, we spent more than $200 billion on mental disorders, much more than heart disease or diabetes. Nearly 40 percent of that money is spent in institutions such as jails.

In Texas, the largest psychiatric facility is the Harris County Jail. It houses about 10,000 inmates. That's the size of a small city.

Only in this town, nearly half the residents have a diagnosed psychiatric disorder.

The mental health ward has nurses’ stations and seven full-time psychiatrists. The most seriously ill are housed separately. The jail has just under 400 mental health beds. A little more than 100 are in the acute ward. That doesn’t count the 2,500 inmates on psychotropic drugs in the general population.

Major Mike Lee heads the jail’s mental health unit.

“On any given day, there are more people in our jail on psychiatric medicine than in all 10 state hospitals," Lee said.

In 2017, the jail spent $22 million tax dollars on psychiatric services. Most inmates with mental illnesses are charged with minor crimes: trespassing, theft, disorderly conduct. Many only get medication or therapy behind bars. That often stops when they are released and then they re-offend.

Regarding “frequent fliers," Lee says they often see the same inmates 20, 30, 40, 70, 80 times for these low-level offenses.

In response to the growing problem, Houston and Harris County deploy C.I.R.T., or Crisis Intervention Response Teams.

“I believe we are only unit in the country that allows a police officer and a therapist to ride in the same car," said Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Gomez.

Gomez and licensed clinician Mike Hawkings have worked together for the past year.

They get a call for a possible paranoid male. Once on scene, C.I.R.T. members work to evaluate, deescalate and, if appropriate, keep a suspect out of jail.

The clinicians have access to the county’s mental health database. On this call, it turns out they already have extensive records on the suspect.

Hawkings explains they know about previous medications, how many times a person has been in the hospital or, for example, if maybe he or she is hostile to police.

Last year local law enforcement took 6,500 people to the Harris County Psychiatric Center instead of jail.

“Our mission is to put bad people in jail to keep the public safe and not to be a psychiatric facility," Lee said.

