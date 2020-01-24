WACO, Texas — *The video above is from an earlier report for testing at Texas A&M

The McLennan County Public Health District is monitoring a suspected case of the Novel Coronavirus. The patient is a Baylor student who traveled to China earlier this year.

Testing for the virus was conducted on Jan. 23. Samples are in route to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.

Health officials said the patient is doing well with minimal symptoms.

"While the risk to the general public is low, the Health District is working to identify all those who may have come in contact with the suspected case," the McLennan County Public Health District wrote. "These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive."

The Health District is working with Baylor University, Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and local health care providers to take immediate action to provide a coordinated response.

Baylor released a statement saying the patient had been moved to an isolated room on campus as a precaution.

"Facility Services also thoroughly sanitized the student’s residence hall room, as well as the residence hall where the individual lived," the statement reads. "The University also is working with the student to make sure needs are being met during the isolation period."

Students who have questions or concerns can contact Baylor Health Services at 254-710-1010 or Health_Services@baylor.edu.

An informational call center has been established at 888-283-2158 for students and parents who have questions or concerns.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

The general public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions:

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

