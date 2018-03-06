Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center is voluntarily suspending its heart-transplant surgeries for 14 days, the hospital announced June 1.

For the next two weeks, the hospital will not accept donor hearts for transplant. However, the suspension does not affect other heart-failure procedures, such as heart-pump implants, or any other transplant programs across the hospital, according to a statement posted on the hospital’s website.

“The hospital will use the time to complete a medical review of two recent mortalities in the heart transplant program, while continuing its clinical assessment of the program and recruitment of additional surgical and clinical expertise,” per the statement.

Read more about the Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center heart-transplant program.

© 2018 KHOU-TV