HOUSTON — Everyone needs a good night's sleep, but when it comes to catching "z's," we're not all created equal.

New data from sleep cycle found women on average get about 20 minutes more sleep than men and enjoy a higher quality of sleep throughout their entire life.

For 10 years, Sleep Cycle compiled 302 million nights' worth of sleep from more than 4.3 million people. They found the average person gets 7 hours and 17 minutes of sleep every night. But it's college-aged folks and seniors who get the most "z's". Middle-aged adults raising children get the least.

All that sleep might not be all it's cracked up to be. Even though women are getting extra rest, they still wake up in worse moods than men.

How much and how well we sleep is directly tied to the stress in our lives. The good news is researchers say it'll get better. Stress level declines steadily with age.

