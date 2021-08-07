x
As RSV cases climb, Houston clinical trial to test RSV vaccine

The respiratory virus is one of the leading causes of hospitalizations for infants, according to the CDC.

HOUSTON — Two shots injected one year apart could prevent RSV.

Doctors are currently enrolling adults 60 years old and up for a clinical trial testing a new RSV vaccine.

“Having an RSV vaccine would be groundbreaking, because scientists have been searching for a vaccine for RSV for over a decade now,” said Dr. Bonnie Colville, a family medicine physician and clinical research investigator with DM Clinical.

Most cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus are mild, causing cold-like symptoms. However, it can be deadly for infants and seniors.

Dr. Colville says phase I and phase II clinical trials have already determined the two-dose vaccine is safe and effective. Now, her team is running the phase III clinical trial in Houston to test the vaccine in a bigger population.

“We’ll be enrolling 200 to 300 participants per site. We have a Bellaire site and Tomball site with DM Clinical.” Said Colville.

The trial will last 19 months. Adults 60 years old and older are encouraged to participate.

Visit this website to sign up for the clinical trial.

