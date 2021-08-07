As RSV cases climb, Houston clinical trial to test RSV vaccine

The respiratory virus is one of the leading causes of hospitalizations for infants, according to the CDC.

HOUSTON — Two shots injected one year apart could prevent RSV.

Doctors are currently enrolling adults 60 years old and up for a clinical trial testing a new RSV vaccine.

“Having an RSV vaccine would be groundbreaking, because scientists have been searching for a vaccine for RSV for over a decade now,” said Dr. Bonnie Colville, a family medicine physician and clinical research investigator with DM Clinical.

Most cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus are mild, causing cold-like symptoms. However, it can be deadly for infants and seniors.

Dr. Colville says phase I and phase II clinical trials have already determined the two-dose vaccine is safe and effective. Now, her team is running the phase III clinical trial in Houston to test the vaccine in a bigger population.

“We’ll be enrolling 200 to 300 participants per site. We have a Bellaire site and Tomball site with DM Clinical.” Said Colville.

The trial will last 19 months. Adults 60 years old and older are encouraged to participate.