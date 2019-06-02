DENTON COUNTY, Texas — One case of measles has been confirmed in Denton County, according to Denton County Public Health (DCPH).

This is the first reported case in the Dallas/Fort Worth area this year, and the seventh statewide.

This case hasn't been linked to any other instances of measles, DCPH said in a news release Wednesday.

DCPH is identifying and contacting people who may have been who may have been exposed. No other information is available, citing patient confidentiality.

Denton ISD director of communications Julie Zwahr told WFAA that she had not heard anything about measles in the school district and does not believe the measles case is a student in Denton ISD.

Last year, more than 140 measles cases were reported nationwide. A 2018 study from Public Library of Science journal PLOS found Tarrant, Collin, Harris and Travis Counties were non-vaccinated hotspots.

The most common way to prevent measles is vaccination, public health director Dr. Matt Richardson wrote in the Wednesday news release.

“Unfortunately, people think that measles is just a rash and fever but measles can cause serious health concerns, especially in young children, and is highly contagious. Vaccination is incredibly effective at protecting those we love from this infection.”

DCPH said children should receive measles vaccination via one dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) between 12 to 15 months old, and another dose prior to entering school, between 4-6 years old.

If you were born in 1957 or later, you should verify your vaccination history; those born before 1957 are thought to be immune to measles, according to DCPH.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air via coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms start with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat, followed by a rash that spreads over the body.

The disease is so contagious that if just one person has it, up to 90 percent of people who aren't immune and are close to the infected person could become infected. It can stay airborne for up to two hours and can be transmitted from four days before or after the rash starts to appear, DCPH said.

This is an ongoing news story; check back for more.