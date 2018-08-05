Fort Bend ISD officials say an individual at Kempner High School has an active case of tuberculosis.

As a result, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services identified a small group of students and staff who will require testing for TB. They say parents who have not been contacted do not believe there is a reason for their child to be tested at this time. Officials say parents may choose for students to be tested by their private providers.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial illness acquired through breathing in infected droplets from the cough or sneeze of someone with active TB. It is not easily transmitted and spreads when a person inhales airborne germs over a long period of time in a confined area from someone with active TB who coughs or sneezes.

Last August, Fort Bend ISD tested students and staff for TB after nearly 700 students and at least 27 faculty at George Bush High School in Richmond were notified they may have been exposed.

For more information, contact Fort Bend County Clinical Health Services at (281) 342- 6414.

