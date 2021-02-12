Why SCOTUS ruling on Mississippi law could immediately outlaw all abortion in Texas?

A decision from the court is not expected for months, and if the conservative majority agrees with Mississippi, that could trigger a law in Texas.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on a Mississippi law that makes most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law contradicts previous court decisions, including Roe vs. Wade that established a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion up to viability, which around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The Mississippi law was written knowing it violated Roe vs. Wade in the hopes it would bring the issue before the Supreme Court, again.

Texas trigger law signed

Back in June, Gov. Abbott signed a law that would almost immediately outlaw abortions in Texas if a court ruling paved the way for the move. The so-called trigger law would take effect 30 days after the ruling. Texas doctors would face life in prison or a $100,000 fine for performing abortions.

