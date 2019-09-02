HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department confirmed seven mumps cases at the ICE facility in Houston.

All seven individuals are adult detainees who were detained during their infectious period. According to the health department, there is no evidence the disease was transmitted to anyone outside the facility.

“Since these individuals were isolated inside the facility during the period they were infectious, we do not anticipate these cases posing a threat to the community,” said Dr. David Persse, Houston’s local health authority and EMS medical director.

HHD says they are working with the facility on infection control methods and will conduct an on-site visit in the coming days.

Mumps is a vaccine-preventable contagious disease caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands.

If you are experiencing symptoms of mumps or any highly contagious disease, you should contact your doctor immediately.

Mumps can be prevented with two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Children should receive the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Two doses of the vaccine are 97 percent effective, according to the city’s health department.

The Centers for Disease Control says people who received two doses of the MMR vaccine as children, according to the U.S. vaccination schedule, should be protected for life.

“Properly vaccinating your children isn’t just about protecting your child, it’s about protecting your entire family and your community,” Dr. Persse continued.

HHD says while rare, mumps outbreaks have previously occurred in the state and Houston region.

Dr. Persse will be having a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the mumps cases at the ICE facility.