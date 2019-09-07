HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is keeping an eye on the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the more immediate issue is the heat in the forecast every day.

There are several things your body does when temperatures hit the 90s, according to doctors at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

1. You sweat

As unpleasant as sweating is, doctors say it's how your body cools your largest organ: your skin.

2. You get thirsty

When you feel thirsty, that means you’re already dehydrated. Doctors recommend limiting caffeine and alcohol and drinking a quart of water for each hour you’re outside.

3. You squint

It’s important to help your eyes out and wear your sunglasses. Exposure to UV rays can increase the risk of cataracts.

4. You get sunburned

Sunburns are something Houstonians are familiar with. However, you may not know that people with sunburns lose fluids faster when they’re sunburned. All the more reason to slather on that sunscreen!

5. You are at higher risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke

When it’s over 90 degrees, listen to your body if you feel weak, shaky, or even start acting goofy or drunk. You should call 911 or go to an emergency room if you show signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Bond increases for suspect in road rage shooting that caused fireworks to explode in family's car

UT Austin to pay tuition for qualifying low-income students starting in 2020

American Airlines apologizes to Houston doctor who had to 'cover up' in order to board flight